Domtar’s (UFS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UFS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a tender rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UFS opened at C$68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.74. Domtar has a twelve month low of C$30.47 and a twelve month high of C$70.07.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8500002 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

