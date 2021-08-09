TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$155.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.57.

TRI stock opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$98.44 and a 12 month high of C$141.16. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.93.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

