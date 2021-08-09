Signify Health (SGFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Signify Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, analysts expect Signify Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGFY opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

