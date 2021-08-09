Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.86.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.22. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

