SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $211.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,922. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

