SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

SWTX stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603 in the last three months. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

