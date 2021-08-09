$797.05 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $797.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,150. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

