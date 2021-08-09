The Hackett Group (HCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a PE ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.