Shift Technologies (SFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

