Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infinera in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Infinera by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 419.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Infinera by 39.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

