EnerSys (ENS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENS opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

