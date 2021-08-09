Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Reduced by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE:K opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,995,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

