Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,624,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,177 shares of company stock worth $4,137,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

