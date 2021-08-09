The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.01 on Monday. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

