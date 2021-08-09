AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Raised to “Hold” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AMETEK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

