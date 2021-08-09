MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $485.70 on Monday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,067 shares of company stock worth $9,961,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

