Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.70.

LSI opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

