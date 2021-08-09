Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

