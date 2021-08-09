Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.23.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

