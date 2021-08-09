Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.74 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.53.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

