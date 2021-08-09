Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mercury Systems (MRCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) recently:

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

8/4/2021 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/7/2021 – Mercury Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

