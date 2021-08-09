BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

TSE:EQX opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

