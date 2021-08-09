TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

