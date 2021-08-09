Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) vs. ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Financial Comparison

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Just Energy Group and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.67 $473.33 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR 4 4 0 0 1.50

Summary

ENAGAS S A/ADR beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.