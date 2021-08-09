Bioventus Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus’ (NYSE:BVS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Bioventus had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of Bioventus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BVS opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $867.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

