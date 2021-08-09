Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.50 Million

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $87.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.37 million and the lowest is $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $340.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $348.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $455.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: 52 Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.