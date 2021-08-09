Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $87.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.37 million and the lowest is $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $340.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $348.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $455.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

