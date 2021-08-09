CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.