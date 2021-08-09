Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

