Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €160.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.