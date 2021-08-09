Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

