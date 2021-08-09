Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

