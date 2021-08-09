adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA:ADS opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €306.47. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

