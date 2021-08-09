Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NNN opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.