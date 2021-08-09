Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Cut by Analyst

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.