OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OneSpan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpan by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

