Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Issued By KeyCorp

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PROS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

PRO stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PROS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

