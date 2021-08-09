Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

PGR opened at $96.92 on Monday. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

