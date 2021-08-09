National Bank Financial Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.90

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$1.90 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.44.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

