Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

CNQ stock opened at C$41.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

