Raymond James Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.92.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.93 million and a P/E ratio of -32.59.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

