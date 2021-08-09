National Bank Financial Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$19.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

Cascades stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9312722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

