Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Head to Head Survey

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma -158.11% -23.81% -21.95%

This table compares Opthea and Acceleron Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $60,000.00 5,301.56 -$11.10 million N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 81.73 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -42.66

Opthea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Opthea and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Opthea currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 363.45%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $156.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia. The company is also developing Sotatercept, an activin receptor type IIA fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; ACE-1334, a pulmonary therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials; and luspatercept-aamt for non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia patients and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients. It has a license agreements with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies for the cloning of type II activin receptors; and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

