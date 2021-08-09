Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.