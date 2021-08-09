Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

TRUP stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,302.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.