Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

CCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

