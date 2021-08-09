Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $68.07 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.