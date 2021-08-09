Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.