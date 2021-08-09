Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lowered by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:STN opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $46,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 699.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 227,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 30.8% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 127,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.