Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rattler Midstream in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.