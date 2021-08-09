Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $391.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $1,884,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.